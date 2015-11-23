Eddie Bauer, ProMedica collecting gifts for children battling cancer

A donation drive kicked off Monday for the holiday season that will benefit the Debbie Brass Cancer Center at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital.

Eddie Bauer is partnering with the hospital for the drive. Donations will be collected during customer check out and a gift wrapping event.

The center provides care for children who are battling cancer by giving them the comfort they need while being treated away from home.

“It brings a sense of normalcy to that hospital stay, puts a smile on their face, when probably

throughout the whole day, they've had strangers come in their room, poking them, taking them to do procedures, and then they get to come back and get the gift they've been wanting all year, ” said Shannon Loar of ProMedica Children’s Hospital.

This is the second year ProMedica has teamed up with Eddie Bauer for the event.

Donations can be made during store hours until December 24 at the Eddie Bauer store in the Franklin Park Mall. The store is located in the Macy’s wing, between J. Crew and Ticknors.

