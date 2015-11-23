Don't Waste Your Money: Crowdsourcing can pay off but keep it honest

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Are you strapped for cash and don't know where to turn? Some savvy people are now turning to crowd-funding to get financial aid from the kindness of strangers. But before you follow suit, make sure you know how it works so you don’t waste your money.

All it takes is a need, a few clicks of a mouse, and a touching story like that of 8-year-old Jackson Paeth. Despite his special needs, he has as an infectious smile and a love of bubble gum.

Each morning, Jackson’s mom Cheryl sends him off to school with a big hug and a smile. But Cheryl says he's getting too big to lift and she desperately needs a mobility van.

"Right now, he weighs a total of 75 pounds," she said.

A wheelchair van would cost $50,000.

"Everything we need for Jackson costs more,” Cheryl said.

So she set up a page on Go Fund Me, the biggest of several crowdfunding sites. The goal was to raise

$10,000 toward a "Jackmobile."

"We don't expect anyone to just give us a whole brand new van,” Cheryl said. “Of course, that would be nice, but we don't expect that."

Crowdfunding, or crowdsourcing, has exploded in popularity. You can find campaigns for a boy’s medical

fund, a man planning a year of study in Israel, and a young woman hoping to attend an opera academy. These are from people in need of money for a good cause.

What about vet bills you can't afford? Crowdsourcing can help you, too.

To be successful, Go Fund Me says you need a cause, ideally with an emotional hook. Examples are medical expenses, volunteer programs, funerals, memorials, youth sports programs, and pets in need.

You can sign up for free and Go Fund Me takes a small cut of the money raised.

So far, the Jackmobile fund is up to $3,000.

Some people have used crowdsourcing to try to buy stuff or take a vacation, but Go Fund Me says those pitches tend not to be successful. Keep it honest, so you don't waste your money.

