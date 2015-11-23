Don't Waste Your Money: Crowdsourcing can pay off but keep it ho - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Crowdsourcing can pay off but keep it honest

Written by Tim Miller, Reporter
Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
(WTOL) -

Are you strapped for cash and don't know where to turn? Some savvy people are now turning to crowd-funding to get financial aid from the kindness of strangers. But before you follow suit, make sure you know how it works so you don’t waste your money.

All it takes is a need, a few clicks of a mouse, and a touching story like that of 8-year-old Jackson Paeth. Despite his special needs, he has as an infectious smile and a love of bubble gum.

Each morning, Jackson’s mom Cheryl sends him off to school with a big hug and a smile. But Cheryl says he's getting too big to lift and she desperately needs a mobility van.

"Right now, he weighs a total of 75 pounds," she said.

A wheelchair van would cost $50,000.

"Everything we need for Jackson costs more,” Cheryl said.

So she set up a page on Go Fund Me, the biggest of several crowdfunding sites. The goal was to raise
$10,000 toward a "Jackmobile."

 "We don't expect anyone to just give us a whole brand new van,” Cheryl said. “Of course, that would be nice, but we don't expect that."

Crowdfunding, or crowdsourcing, has exploded in popularity. You can find campaigns for a boy’s medical
fund, a man planning a year of study in Israel, and a young woman hoping to attend an opera academy. These are from people in need of money for a good cause.

What about vet bills you can't afford? Crowdsourcing can help you, too.

To be successful, Go Fund Me says you need a cause, ideally with an emotional hook. Examples are medical expenses, volunteer programs, funerals, memorials, youth sports programs, and pets in need.

You can sign up for free and Go Fund Me takes a small cut of the money raised.

So far, the Jackmobile fund is up to $3,000.

Some people have used crowdsourcing to try to buy stuff or take a vacation, but Go Fund Me says those pitches tend not to be successful. Keep it honest, so you don't waste your money.

