Ohio State, Michigan prepare for today's border battle

Coming up at noon, inside the Big House, Michigan opens up as a slight favorite against Ohio State, a team that has dominated them in recent years.

For the first time, Jim Harbaugh will be the head coach for the University of Michigan, but he didn’t allow himself to be too enamored by that thought at his press conference Monday.

“The rate at which they've (OSU) won with numbing repetition, tremendous coaching, tremendous program, tremendous players, [there are] multiple, multiple obstacles and tasks for our football team to face this week. With that being said, we're very excited to face them,” Harbaugh said.

Michigan players are ready for the big game, according to offensive lineman Kyle Kalis.

“It is the best rivalry game in college football, no doubt in my mind, and I know I’m not the only one who thinks that,” Kalis said. “It’s gonna be fun. We’ve all been waiting for it. The team’s been waiting for it. Both teams are gonna come out hard, guns a-blazing, not gonna hold anything back, and it’s gonna be a good one.”

Despite Ohio State's loss last week, there is still a ton to play for on Saturday. Both teams are still in line for a chance at the Big Ten title game. There’s a big time bowl game on the line, as well.

OSU players haven’t lost back-to-back games since 2013, and they don’t want that to happen now.

“If we lose our last two games, yeah, of course that would be a failure. We come to Ohio State, and we don’t lose here,” said defensive end Joey Bosa.

Ohio State has beat Michigan the last three years, and they’re working hard this week to try to make it four.

“We’re not operating at maximum capacity,” said Head Coach Urban Meyer. “What I’m doing right now is every ounce of ability, every ounce of energy and focus is going to trying to win this game.”

On the OSU campus, all “M”s on signs have been crossed out with red tape.

Kickoff for the big game will be at noon. And don't miss WTOL 11's special "The Rivalry" leading into the game from 10 a.m. until kickoff. We have a packed schedule full of stories you'll only see on Toledo's News Leader. You can also watch the show live in the player above!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.