Syrian Refugees in Toledo: The employment process

Many of the Syrian refugee families that WTOL has covered extensively have already begun to assimilate into their new culture and surroundings, and the process of finding work is the next step after securing housing.

"When they first come in, we do an intake for jobs, and we enroll them in our job program, which is job readiness, and it's a curriculum. Once a week, we do the course," said Corine Dehabey, Program Director at US Together, Refugee Resettlement Agency. "In between the courses, during the week, we do mock interviews, vocabulary for work, how to talk, how to present yourself, how to be dressed up for the interview. And we try to contact also employers to see if they'll hire them."

While in refugee camps in Jordan, some of the refugees have told WTOL they were forbidden to work, and if they're caught, they risked deportation back to Syria or Turkey. The lack of work options available for the past few years is another reason why US Together and Dehabey's assistance is crucial to the refugees in Toledo.

"We get them ready, and most of them, they come ready because they have a trade coming from overseas, they have experience doing work. Some of them were business owners in Syria or other countries that they come from. So it's easier for them, just to get them ready to be integrated into the American workforce system," said Dehabey, who helps them from day one with language and transportation barriers, along with other core services.

This year alone, Toledo has resettled 54 Syrian refugees, after a family arrival over the past weekend. Many of them are now employed.

"Most of them found work, which is really nice. We have high success in our job program here in Toledo," said Dehabey. "I would say most of them are working now, some of them part time, others full time. But we still have a couple families to place in a job. Usually, they are open to work anything when they come here until they get their feet on the ground and move on to their profession or trade. But any job right now; some of them are working in the Middle Eastern Market, some are working in companies that make airplane parts and other construction jobs."

A big part of that success is due to language proficiency, coupled with Dehabey and US Together's invaluable assistance to these refugees.

"Actually, they're really improving in their English!" said Dehabey.

Employers interested in hiring part or full-time workers can contact US Together here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.