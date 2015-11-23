NW Ohio law enforcement hold traffic blitz for Thanksgiving holiday

If you're doing some traveling this holiday, you may want to pay some extra attention while out on the road, as officers in Lucas and Wood counties will be conducting a traffic blitz, looking for any and all violations.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says Thanksgiving weekend has become one of the biggest party weekends of the year, and for that reason, they'll have a few extra deputies out to make sure drivers are following the rules. He says they'll be focusing on drinking and driving, but will also be on the lookout for any violations that could cause an accident.

Wasylyshyn says they've found that 41 percent of the fatal crashes in Wood County involve drivers not yielding to the right-of-way and being too aggressive; all things that could be enhanced if drivers get behind the wheel after drinking.

"When we have alcohol, we tend to take a lot more risks, so that's the other reason why we really want to push. We're still going to have crashes if people didn't drink, but we can decrease those significantly," said Wasylyshyn.

He says at least one extra deputy will be on the road at all times during the traffic blitz, which goes until November 30.

The Toledo Police Department's traffic enforcement blitz will begin Nov. 24 and end Nov. 27.

