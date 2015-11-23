Service dogs visit Toth Elementary class after fundraiser

The fourth grade class at Toth Elementary in Perrysburg got a surprise on Monday: They spent part of their day reading to service dogs.

The class won the “Pennies to Independence” challenge, a drive that helps raise money for Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence, and a visit from the dogs was their prize.

"Each class could bring in pennies and put them in a jar, and pennies count as positive points,” explained Karen Bade, reading specialist at Toth. “If anyone brought in silver coins or dollar bills, that counted as negative points for the class."

As a school, Toth raised close to $1,800 - more than half of that was just in pennies. The money will help Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence with the training and placement of service dogs.

One fourth grader brought in quite a bit himself, with the help of his parents and grandparents, and he said this challenge was something that he really wanted to participate in.

"I really support assistant dogs, and same with my parents and grandparents," said Jack Alcroft.

Jack said he was very excited to find out that he would get to spend time with the dogs on Monday, but he says he would have helped raise the money for the program either way.

"I didn't know we were gonna actually have this, but I still wanted to support assistant dogs, so -BONUS!" he said.

The money raised will be used in combination with grants, donations, and other funding that was raised through special events.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.