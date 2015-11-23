Staying safe with holiday lights

From space heaters to holiday decorations, it’s important to be aware of fire risks that come with this time of year.

Anything you plug into an outlet can be a fire hazard, but Toledo fire officials say there are several ways to stay safe while still enjoying your Christmas tree.

First, make sure your lights are in good working order. If there is a frayed cord or missing light, throw them out.

“We want to make sure the lights are in good shape,” said Toledo Fire Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld. “We want to make sure we don’t have bad bulbs in there, and if we do, in most cases, it makes more sense to get rid of that strand.”

Next, make sure you're not overloading the circuit or outlet. Most strands of lights clearly state on the box how many can be plugged into one outlet. As a general rule of thumb, for the traditional lights, it's only 2-4 sets per outlet. With newer LED lights, more strands can be plugged into an outlet.

“Any lights that we sell, it will tell you two strings, or four strings, or on LED, 16 strings to one outlet. Don’t ever surpass that,” said Shane Segur at Home Depot.

And finally, use a power strip over an extension cord, and never plug one extension cord into another to make it longer.

"We understand that folks are going to use those and they are a necessary item. What you want to make sure is that the extension cord is sized properly for the device you are using that with,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld with Toledo Fire and Rescue. “If you use an undersized extension cord, that's when we have problems with overheating and fires."

Also, consider investing in LED lights. Making the switch can not only save you money, but also decreases the risk of a fire. Regular or traditional lights are warm to the touch and are more likely to overheat.

If you can’t afford to switch all lights to LED at once, you can slowly update your display by replacing damaged or broken strings of lights with LED lights.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.