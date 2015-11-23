Henry Co. pastor released on bond after being arrested for multiple sex crimes out of Missouri

A Henry County pastor has been released on bond after being arrested for multiple sex crimes out of Missouri.

Robert Azinger was arrested Thursday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office on a "fugitive from justice" charge, and was arraigned Friday in Napoleon Municipal Court. He was held at CCNO on a $100,000 bond.

In a hearing Monday in municipal court, he waived extradition. Authorities from Scott City, Missouri now have 30 days to come and get him.

Napoleon Municipal Court says Azinger is charged in Scott City with one count of first-degree statutory rape, five counts of second-degree statutory rape, and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Azinger is the pastor of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, OH, just west of Napoleon.

A stipulation of his bond includes not having any contact with children.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies from Henry County assisted the Scott County Sheriff's Office out of Missouri on an incident involving Azinger back in 2010. Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender says there was a lack of substance to the investigation five years ago, but new evidence has prompted an arrest this time.

