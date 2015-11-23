ProMedica food pharmacy fills food referrals for families in need

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around 14 percent of American households were "food insecure" in 2014, meaning there was not always access to enough healthy food for all household members, affecting approximately 7.9 million children.

In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics started recommending that pediatricians ask food screening questions at children's wellness checkups such as, "Are you hungry?"

ProMedica Healthcare Systems has been addressing the issue by filling "food pharmacy prescriptions" for the past seven months. To participate, patients get a food pharmacy referral from their ProMedica doctor and visit the food bank located on ProMedica's campus to fill it in exchange for healthy foods, much like filling a medical prescription at the pharmacy.

A variety of food options are available, from staples, to canned goods, fresh produce, and bread, and dieticians are on-hand to suggest healthy food combinations and recipes. Since the food pharmacy's opening in April, more than 700 ProMedica patients have taken advantage of it, and staff say it's a necessity for the Toledo area.

"For us as pediatricians, it's important to know if kids are eating healthy, and eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We know school-age children may be getting breakfast and lunch at school, but we don't necessarily know what they're having for dinner. That's an important thing to note, that they're getting the good variety of nutrients that they need," said Dr. Brenda Hartley, ProMedica pediatrician. "During the visit, it's important to ask, 'Does your child eat healthy foods?' I also ask the child, 'Are you eating healthy?' and ask the families, 'Are you struggling to get food on your table?' It's important for us to say that ProMedica's offering a food pharmacy. If you're struggling to make ends meet and get food on your table, we'd certainly like to help you out."

Licensed dieticians like Chloe Plummer say it's all about providing patients with a variety of healthy food options not only for themselves, but for their families.

"We're able to guide families to make those healthy choices. We primarily have healthy choices here in the food pharmacy, but we also have information about the patients' (medical) state. So we're able to guide them to make those healthy choices, and it's really great that they get the education as well as the healthy food," she said. "Even this last week, our numbers were much higher than usual. So our numbers are definitely increasing with the colder weather and coming close to the holidays. So we're happy to help those families to put food on the table. It's definitely difficult to see, but just seeing their reaction when they're able to get the food and how grateful they are and seeing how much it's impacting them, it's really nice."

The food pharmacy could use some help, though. It's most in need of canned fruits and low-sodium vegetables. Do donate, visit the Toledo Seagate Food Bank or the Toledo Northwestern Food Bank.

ProMedica will open a second food pharmacy location in January at the ProMedica Health and Wellness Center in Toledo. A ProMedica physician will be able to refer any eligible patients to either pharmacy location.

