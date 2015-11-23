Lloyd McClendon introduced as Mud Hens' new manager - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lloyd McClendon introduced as Mud Hens' new manager

Lloyd McClendon Lloyd McClendon
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Mud Hens have a new manager. 

On Monday, Lloyd McClendon was introduced as the Mud Hens' new manager at a press conference. 

Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 & 6 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly