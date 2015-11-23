Two arrested after stolen car chase in Rossford

Rossford police ended a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the campus of Owens Community College Monday.

Police say when an officer attempted to pull over a blue Ford Flex on I-75, the driver fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into a tree at the college.

Officers from Perrysburg Township, Lake Township, Owens campus police and Northwood then assisted in the foot chase that followed.

The driver was then located hiding under a parked car in a nearby business and the passenger was apprehended in a field of brush.

Both subjects are in custody at this time.

Police say the vehicle was stolen in Maumee Sunday night.

