Two arrested after stolen car chase in Rossford - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested after stolen car chase in Rossford

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

Rossford police ended a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the campus of Owens Community College Monday. 

Police say when an officer attempted to pull over a blue Ford Flex on I-75, the driver fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into a tree at the college.  

Officers from Perrysburg Township, Lake Township, Owens campus police and Northwood then assisted in the foot chase that followed.

The driver was then located hiding under a parked car in a nearby business and the passenger was apprehended in a field of brush. 

Both subjects are in custody at this time. 

Police say the vehicle was stolen in Maumee Sunday night. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly