Candlelight vigil held for Skelton brothers five years after disappearance

Dozens of people came together Thursday night , Nov. 26, to remember the Skelton brothers and pray for answers.

A heartbroken mother lead the vigil for her three sons: Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton who went missing Thanksgiving night in 2010 and have not been seen since.

The boys were last seen in their father's backyard in Morenci, MI. The boys' father claimed he gave their sons to an organization and is now serving time for unlawful imprisonment.

Candles flickered and hearts were heavy but strength and comfort prevailed. Support also came from all over Michigan.

One person, Mary Buehrle, empathized with the Tanya Zuvers, mother of the missing boys. Buehrle's sister has been missing for 46 years. She met Zuvers through an organization for missing people and said she knew she had to be at the vigil for this five year anniversary.

"Each day is hard, but the day that they disappear is the hardest. You have to rely on each other to get through," Buehrle said.

"In the beginning I never thought we would make one year, let alone five. I thought for sure we would have answers," said Zuvers, mother of the boys. "Five years no hugs, no kisses, no arms around the neck and 'I love you mom' and that's hard. I miss that."

The vigil was open to the public and began at 7 p.m. at Wakefield Park.

Stories about Andrew, Alexander and Tanner and messages of hope and love were shared. The investigation into their whereabouts is still ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.