Call 11 For Action gets results for man fighting tree problem for 25 years

We have seen the damage that trees can do to homes and properties during a storm, but a south Toledo man was dealing with this tree problem daily.

Art King’s has been waiting for decades for the city to remove the overgrown tree dominating his front yard on Apple Avenue, near Airport Highway.

In front of King’s home, you can see moss growing on the roof. It is so bad that it looks like little trees are growing on the roof as well.

The cause is a large tree in the right-of-way in front of his home. It’s so huge that it continuously blocked the sun, never allowing the roof to dry.

“You can see it has wrecked my roof and I really don't want to change the roof until this is fixed. And, I really don't have the money right now, anyhow," said King.

He says the tree's roots ruined his sidewalk, which the city had to replace two years ago. King believes the roots also broke up the concrete in the

approach to his driveway.

He says he has been asking the city for 25 years to remove the massive tree, but the Division of Parks, Recreation and Forestry denied him every time.

“The last inspector, I was questioning him and I said 'the property damage has to outweigh the tree' and he said 'no, the tree is a rare tree and we're not going to cut it down,'” King said.



He told Call 11 For Action he had to take action in the past to stop the massive roots from breaking up his sewer. His next door neighbor, Jack Knotts, had to do it too.

“But every year I have to clean out my sewer. I just had a guy here this week actually,” Knotts said.

But numerous calls to multiple city leaders over the years got him nowhere. The tree still towered over everything. Call 11 For Action wanted to know why this one tree had so much staying power in the neighborhood.

Division of Parks, Recreation & Forestry Acting Commissioner Lisa Ward says it is an American Elm that pre-dates the neighborhood. She says they don't like to cut down "live" trees, especially rare ones.

But after Call 11 For Action pushed for a more careful look at the situation, Ward decided it was time to take it down.

That’s what happened on Oct. 20 at King’s residence.

The tree was so big that the city brought in a contractor to take care of it.

“And then I guess you get to the point where, when you see somebody has asked for the tree to be down for that many years, when I went out and looked at it, it was causing some moss issues to his roof, so there were some issues that were happening,” Ward said.

The upper parts of the tree came down that day and it was down to the stump the next day.

The tree finally came down, lifting King's spirits up.

“I almost fell over. I was really grateful for you guys, because like I said, I've been fighting for years, almost 25 years and I think within two weeks you called me back and said they're cutting the tree down, and I just couldn't believe it. I was really grateful, so thank you.” King said. “And I can actually come out there and look up now and see the sky. And for 25 years, it wasn't like that.”

The tree stump was also removed and King is planning to replace his roof next spring.

