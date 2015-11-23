Henry County Sheriff's Department reports three suspects at large in bank robbery

A picture of one of the suspects in the bank robbery that happened Monday, Nov. 23

A picture of one of the suspects in the bank robbery that happened Monday, Nov. 23

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find three suspects involved in a bank robbery.

It happened about 10:30 Monday morning at a branch of the Henry County Bank in Malinta, Ohio.

Sheriff Michael Bodenbender says three men went into the bank and two guns were pulled.

The suspects threw a person to the floor and held them at gunpoint while they robbed the bank.

The Sheriff says all three fled in a silver color car - possibly a Chrysler.

If you have any information about this incident call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 419-592-8010.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.