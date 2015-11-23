'A Christmas Carol' returns to the Valentine stage

"A Christmas Carol" opens once again this holiday season to the delight of families who have made this musical a part of their holiday tradition.



Three shows will be performed at the Historic Valentine Theatre in downtown Toledo between Friday - Sunday. Tickets are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors and $17 for children. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 - 5 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Like the iconic characters of author Charles Dickens' famous novel, "A Christmas Carol" reminds us not to spend the season wrapped up in the daily minutiae or relentless pace of 'modern life.'

At its core, a story of redemption and renewal, this story has been celebrated since 1843 as an enduring masterpiece. Ebenenzer Scrooge, a household name by now, takes us on a journey through his desire to right his wrongs through the past, present and future helping everyone realize the importance of love, family and community.

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre is proud to bring this story to the Toledo area for the 30th year.

For information on how you can get tickets, click here for the Toledo Repertoire box office or here for the Valentine Theatre.

