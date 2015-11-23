Toledo community invited to 'Band Together for Kids' this holiday season

Through Dec. 31, the Toledo community is invited to “Band Together for Kids” getting treatment at Mercy Children’s Hospital, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.



The holiday campaign celebrates individuals and groups uniting to support local kids while raising funds to benefit the hospital. There are several options for the community to get involved at BandTogetherForKids.org.

With a $5 per month or one-time $60 donation, supporters will receive a kit including a holiday-edition Miracle Band, a red marker to personalize the Miracle Band in honor of a Miracle Child and a #BandTogetherForKids window sticker as a token of appreciation.

Supporters will also receive a download of “Enough,” a lullaby written and performed by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Celebrity Teen Ambassador Alli Simpson with her brother, pop star Cody Simpson, and their dad.



Supporters may also make a donation on behalf of others by “gifting” “Band Together For Kids” kits for a $10 donation. The donor will receive an email template with a thank you message and redemption code they may forward to their gift recipients. A recipient may then use the code to request his or her kit.



Donations to Mercy Children’s Hospital are vital for providing best-in-class care for kids in the community and are typically used to fund treatments and programs, research, equipment and charitable care.



Online donors can also show their support virtually, by uploading a profile photo to Facebook or image to Twitter and Instagram using #BandTogetherForKids. The photo should show the supporter(s) with arms slightly outstretched on either side so when the photos are placed side-by-side, supporters appear to be holding hands or “banding together.”

To see the virtual community, learn more or donate to Mercy Children’s Hospital, visit BandTogetherForKids.org.

