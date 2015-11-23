Lucas Co. Coroner confirms 92-yr-old south Toledo fire victim died of smoke inhalation

Effie Loper, 92, was found unconscious on the first floor of her home. She later died at a hospital.

A family is mourning after their relative was pulled out of her home during a fire in south Toledo.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Greene Street near Center Street. When Toledo Fire crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the top floor of the home.

Effie Loper, 92, was found unconscious on the first floor of her home. Firefighters pulled her from the fire, and she was rushed to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital where she later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Loper died of smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started because of a circuit overload. Loper’s son Willie said she had many Christmas lights plugged in inside.

“She was an energetic 92-year-old. And anytime you seen her, she was busy doing something,” said Effie's oldest son Willie Loper. “We’re struggling…we’re struggling. She was the rock of the family and she was kind of the glue that kept us all together.”

Willie said he and his siblings were raised at the home. His mother lived there with one of her daughters who was not home at the time of the fire.

He described his mother as the backbone of the family and said that now they turn to their strong faith to keep them together.

“We’re a little down, but we know with the Lord’s help, we know that we will overcome,” he said.

Willie also had a message to other families today.

“If you’re putting up lights together, make sure you have the right voltage and not put a whole bunch of lights on one string.”

For more tips on lighting safety, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.