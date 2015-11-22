One person stabbed after large fight in south Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

South Ave. near Maumee Ave. in south Toledo

One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital in south Toledo on Sunday evening.

Toledo Police say it happened during a street fight involving around 50 people on the 400 block of South Ave. near Maumee Ave.

Police say the stabbing victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person has a head injury.

There is no word on if police have a suspect.

