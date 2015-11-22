One person stabbed after large fight in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person stabbed after large fight in south Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
South Ave. near Maumee Ave. in south Toledo South Ave. near Maumee Ave. in south Toledo
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital in south Toledo on Sunday evening.

Toledo Police say it happened during a street fight involving around 50 people on the 400 block of South Ave. near Maumee Ave.

Police say the stabbing victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person has a head injury.

There is no word on if police have a suspect.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly