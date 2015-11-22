Demonstrators take to street to support Syrian refugees

A group of Toledoans took to the streets on Sunday to stand in solidarity with Syrian refugees.



They were taking part in a demonstration sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition.

Demonstrators stood at the corner of Secor and Central in west Toledo with signs to make their point to drivers.



Among other things, the group is urging Governor John Kasich to reconsider his decision opposing the resettlement of Syrian refugees to Ohio.

They add that other governors and politicians are caving into racism and Islamophobia.



Coalition members say the refugees are fleeing the terror of ISIS and are in urgent need of protection, safety and shelter, which they can find it here in the United States.



Coalition members say turning our backs on the refugees compromises American values.

"I think it's important for American people to get out and show that they are not afraid of the immigrants and we want to accept and help out people going through difficult times," said Coalition member Michael Croke.



They also insist that military action is not making the world any safer.

They claim it will only fuel more hatred and recruit more terrorists.

