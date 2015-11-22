Whitmer student with autism suits up for hockey debut

At a normal Whitmer Hockey game, Jaret Smart is the Panthers team manager. He fills water bottles and helps any way he can.

Sunday's game was different though.

After 4 years with the team, he got his first chance to play in a game.



Jaret has autism.

He’s become a fixture in the Whitmer locker room.

This day was different though. Instead of his normal duties as manager, he got to suit up for the game.



“I’m kind of nervous,” said Smart, “but it shows that the team supports me all the way and that they believe in me.”



The team relies on Smart.

“I couldn’t ask for a better kid to help us out,” said Whitmer coach Troy Boze. “Whether it’s shagging pucks in between periods, filling water bottles, or just talking to kids to lighten the mood after a tough call or penalty. It’s been great having him around the team.”



Smart has spent the last few weeks practicing, preparing for this moment.



“It’s about being with his friends,” said his mom Tracy. “This is his place. This is where people get him. People accept him. He doesn’t get bullied here. The rink is his spot where he is just one of the guys.”



In the 2nd period, it was his time. With a faceoff in the Perrysburg zone, number 17 got his chance to play and with a little help from the opponent, he brought the crowd to it’s feet.



“It’s so special to see a team attach itself to a cause and another boy,” said his father Matt. “It’s amazing.”



Jaret's mom agreed.

“Just seeing him in the full get-up was emotional,” said his mom. “There’s no words. It’s a life moment that I’ll never, ever forget. It’s amazing.”

It's a moment Jaret will never forget either.



“I love all of them. I love every single person on the team,” said Jaret. “They’re my family, and I’m just so happy I could be here with them. It was scary, but I knew that all of them believed in me and I would be ok.”

