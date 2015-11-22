Michigan expects decent deer harvest this hunting season

It’s week two of Michigan’s Firearms Deer Hunting season.



Six hundred thousand hunters are out prowling fields.



The hunters are expected to harvest 400,000 deer and bring them to check stations like Cabela’s in Dundee.



“Just being outdoors. I love it,” said George Daniels of deer hunting.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources expects a decent harvest.



That’s because 80 percent of the corn crop has been cut.



When there’s fewer places for deer to hide there’s more opportunities for hunters to make a kill.



This is all a way to control the state’s deer population.

"Well, absolutely and then you have communities where there isn’t hunting and you have a real big population of deer that have interaction between humans and deer,” said Mike MacKay of the MDNR.



Deer hunting can be good for a marriage too.



Dan and Sandy Gonczy came to Cabela’s after each bagging a deer near Alpena.



So what’s up with women hunters?



“Oh there’s lots of girls out there. Very successful hunters too,” said Sandy.



Dan agrees.



“I couldn’t have a better partner. And she cooks good too,” said Dan.



Michigan’s Firearms Deer Hunting season ends November 30th the same day Ohio’s begins.

