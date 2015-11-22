600+ Wood County residents under "boil water advisory"

More than 600 people are under a "boil water advisory” in Wood County.



People who live in Weston, Milton Center and Custar are advised to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing their teeth.



This comes after a water main break in Weston on Friday afternoon.



A reverse 911 call will be made to people living in that area once the water is safe to use.



That's expected to come early Monday morning.

