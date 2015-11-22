Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - November 21, 2015

Dr. S. Zaheer Hasan, representative of the United Muslim Association of Toledo and neurologist

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with neurologist and representative of the United Muslim Association of Toledo Dr. S. Zaheer Hasan to discuss what it means to be Muslim in lieu of the recent attacks on Paris.

Then, Terry Glazer is in the studio to talk about the revitalization of north Toledo as C.E.O. of United North - supporting housing, business and quality of life in that district.

Finally, Kiss F.M.'s program director and host of show 'The Morning Rush' talks about the challenges he faces in radio and how he likes living in the Glass City.

