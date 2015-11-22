Toledo family is safe after house fire erupts overnight

A picture of the scene on Brame near Upton

TFD reports a family has escaped a house fire safely after it erupted overnight.

The fire was caused by a space heater on the second floor of their home on Brame near Upton Avenue in Toledo.

It happened around 3 a.m.

Fire crews contained the blaze to that room on the second floor.

The family is not permitted to return to their home at this time due to smoke damage.

