Homelessness down in Ohio

A new federal report says that homelessness is on the decline in Ohio and throughout the nation.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report released this week shows 11,182 people were homeless in Ohio this year - a d rop of 11 percent since 2010. Homelessness nationwide also decreased by 11 percent in that period.



HUD says homelessness among veterans in Ohio declined about 8 percent between 2010 and 2015. Family homelessness was down about 31 percent and chronic homelessness fell by 48 percent.



The results are based on HUD’s “point-in-time” estimates, which seeks to measure the number of homeless on a single night in January each year.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.