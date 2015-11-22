Lawmakers wage war on sugary drinks

The nation's obesity epidemic has turned a spotlight on sugary drinks.

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa Delauro introduced a bill proposing a federal soda tax. It would be one cent per teaspoon of sugar – which the industry is against.

She says the bill will help Americans by discouraging consumption and as a result, fight obesity.

Last year, Berkeley, California, became the first city in the nation to pass a soda tax. It's projected to raise more than one million dollars in the first year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.