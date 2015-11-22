Highway adopted in memory of transgender teen

The Ohio Department of Transportation has put signs up along a stretch of highway where a transgender teenager committed suicide in 2014. The signs indicate a group that has adopted that area in memory of Leelah Alcorn.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Alcorn,17, left a handwritten note on her bed that read "I've had enough", did an online search about runaway assistance and a Tumblr search for the word 'suicide' before walking into the path of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 71 in urban Cincinnati late December.

Leelah's death prompted vigils, social media discussions and online petitions supporting transgender people.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.