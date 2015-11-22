Monroe man arrested after robbing subway

An armed robbery suspect has been captured in Monroe.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they caught a man moments after he robbed a Subway on North Monroe Street early Saturday morning, Nov. 21.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man matching the description given by witnesses walking in a nearby alley.

The suspect fled from police before he was arrested. He is 34 years old and a resident of Monroe. His name has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office reported the suspect was found with mass quantities of cash and has been charged with armed robbery.

