Bishop addresses Diocesan finances in letter to the faithful

Diocese of Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas released a statement to the faithful one year after his appointment.



In the letter, Bishop Thomas discusses the financial problems the Diocese is facing.



Bishop Thomas says the financial problems are at the diocesan level, not in the parishes.



In the spring Bishop Thomas brought in consultants to perform a financial review of the Diocese.



The review showed the Diocese has financial deficits in several programs.



The bishop says the church has been spending more than they've received.

"While asking the faithful to contribute more is one solution, it is imperative I ensure that the Diocese has the appropriate systems and procedures of good stewardship in place before doing so," said Bishop Thomas in the letter.

Bishop Thomas says the Diocese has to be more efficient and that it may sell assets.



A more detailed plan will be released in later months.

Click here to see the Bishop’s entire letter.

