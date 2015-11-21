Volunteers deliver over 100 Thanksgiving meals to deserving families

Members of the Tabernacle of Praise Church went on a mission of mercy on Saturday afternoon.



They delivered just over 100 Thanksgiving food boxes as part of the Cherry Street Mission Ministries 'Box Out Hunger' campaign.



One of the first stops was the home of Steven Dukett.



He couldn't afford a Thanksgiving spread.



Now he's got enough food to feed seven guests.



"Means a lot to me. It's a blessing," said Mr. Dukett.



Each box contained a turkey and other side dishes.



For church members, handing out food is a way to serve folks in need.



"Our church is very big on impacting the community. We do a lot of outreach. This is one of the things that we can do as a partner with Cherry Street to help give back to the community which we worship in," said Pastor Charles Allan.



Folks receiving the food applied through the United Way.



Information was passed along to the mission, which screened the applicants and distributed the food.



Robert Englehardt is on the mission staff helping men with addictions but also a member of the Tabernacle of Praise.



"It's a blessing to see the smile on the faces of people and areas of their life we can help every day," said Mr. Englehardt.



One of those smiling faces belongs to Bobbie McAlister.



She helped her parents apply for the food.



Now they can spend Thanksgiving together as a family.



"It means a lot to me because they've done a lot for myself and my son. I told them about this. They gave it a call. Now I'm just sitting here waiting for them," said Ms. McAlister.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.