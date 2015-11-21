Toledo police operating under Phase 2 Saturday

With the roads becoming slick throughout the area, the Toledo Police Department will operate under Phase 2 Saturday evening.

Phase two means officers will only respond to injury crashes or those blocking roadways.

People involved in an injury crash should still call 911. Drivers involved in non-injury crashes are asked to exchange insurance information without calling police.

Remember: rain, ice and snow... take it slow!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.