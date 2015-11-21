Toledo police operating under Phase 2 Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police operating under Phase 2 Saturday

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With the roads becoming slick throughout the area, the Toledo Police Department will operate under Phase 2 Saturday evening.

Phase two means officers will only respond to injury crashes or those blocking roadways. 

People involved in an injury crash should still call 911. Drivers involved in non-injury crashes are asked to exchange insurance information without calling police. 

Remember: rain, ice and snow... take it slow!

