Findlay gas station employees, customers help foil robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Employees and customers at a Findlay gas station helped foil a robbery early Saturday morning.

Findlay police were called to the Marathon station in the 500 block of Trenton Avenue around 12:10 a.m., after a man wearing a mask came into the station with a pair of wire snips.

Police say 29-year-old Jeremy Sherbrook demanded money but was subdued by employees and customers.

One employee suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

With the help, officers were able to arrest Sherbrook. He’s now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

