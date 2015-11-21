Findlay gas station employees, customers help foil robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay gas station employees, customers help foil robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Employees and customers at a Findlay gas station helped foil a robbery early Saturday morning.

Findlay police were called to the Marathon station in the 500 block of Trenton Avenue around 12:10 a.m., after a man wearing a mask came into the station with a pair of wire snips.

Police say 29-year-old Jeremy Sherbrook demanded money but was subdued by employees and customers.

One employee suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

With the help, officers were able to arrest Sherbrook. He’s now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center. 

