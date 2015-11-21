Oregon Police Division announces results of OVI checkpoint from Nov. 21

An OVI checkpoint in the 2800 block of Sate Route 2 (Navarre Ave.) tallied 1,026 vehicles that passed through from 8:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. beginning Saturday, Nov. 21.

Out of those vehicles, 1,022 were checked by officers of the Oregon Police Division and Lucas County OVI Taskforce.

A press release from Oregon stated: 47 cars were diverted for further inspection, 1 driver was arrested for an OVI, 11 other drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license or without a license, 6 citations were issued and 8 arrests were made for warrants and one arrest for drug violation.

The goal of these checkpoints is to raise awareness of driving while impaired.

OPD requests that people plan ahead to use designated drivers or make other arrangements if they know they will consume alcoholic beverages.

For more information, contact Sgt. Ed Depinet at (419) 698-7178.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.