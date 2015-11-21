Kidney Foundation hosts annual Wine Affair

Kidney disease affects one in 10 Americans.That's nearly 5,000 people in Northwest Ohio.

Friday night, James Bond and all his agent friends gathered at Parkway Place in Maumee to raise money for the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

It was the 24th annual Wine Affair and an enchanted evening of espionage and philanthropic change.

The Kidney Foundation helps support more than 500 kidney patients in 20 counties.

Seventy-five percent of patients are unable to continue working during treatment, have little or no health insurance, or live in poverty.

For more information on the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio and how you can get involved, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.