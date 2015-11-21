Fremont Police Department: Man shot in chest in Copper Penny parking lot

The Fremont Police Department reported a shooting in the parking lot of Copper Penny after responding to a call made by ProMedica Hospital about a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident took place around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Steven Davis, 43, of Fremont was flown to the hospital after he was shot. During the investigation, FPD determined Terry Starks was involved in the incident.

Starks, 53. was located Saturday morning and arrested on charges of felonious assault. He is currently in the Sandusky County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

Authorities at ProMedica Hospital report Davis is in serious condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the Fremont County Police Department at (419) 332-6464.

