UT professor talks cyber security amidst reports of ISIS hackings

A local expert in cyber security says the world is facing the age of cyber warfare.

University of Toledo professor Dr. Ahmad Javaid says the more dependent we are on technology, the more prevalent cyber security and cyber attacks will be.

Javaid says it’s all about information, hiding it through encryption, and on the other side, trying to get access to it, which he says is a threat to governments around the world because they store information on servers.

“All these data centers, if they are actually hacked by these hackers…it’s actually valuable information,” Javaid said. “They can either blackmail the government that, ok, ‘We have this information. If you don’t give us money, then, you know, we’re going to make it public.’ But they can even sell that information to other countries.”

Javaid says systems like our electricity are controlled online, and that’s another way hackers could try to gain control.

CNN Money published an article in October saying Islamic State tried to hack U.S. electrical power companies and failed because they lacked sophisticated hacking tools.

An expert with the FBI’s cyber division said in that article, “Strong intent. Thankfully, low capability, but the concern is that they’ll buy that capability.”

And Javaid says Islamic State could try to use what’s called “black hat hackers.”

“They do not have, like, any kind of morality or anything,” he explained. “These kinds of terrorist groups, (such as) ISIS, can actually pay these black hat hackers and, you know, get their things done.”

The CNN article went on to say the likelihood of a hacker taking out even a section of the U.S. energy grid is extremely low.

And what does “hacking” actually mean? Javaid says it’s like solving a puzzle: if you don’t know the key, you can’t crack the code.

“A lot of guessing, you know, [they] use a lot of mathematics, a lot of programs you actually need to make, which will try all different possible methods to, you know, convert that message into a meaningful message,” he said.

There are reports that Great Britain is doubling its spending on cyber security to $2.9 billion. Javaid says that money is not just for computer security systems, but also for training people in cyber security.

