Rossford school board to make decision on facilities plan at Monday meeting

Big changes could be coming to Rossford Schools. The board of education is considering three options for upgrading or renovating their buildings.

"What they're determining now is a new downtown site, the (grades) 6-12, versus a renovated 6-12 downtown,” said Superintendent Dan Creps. “Both options involved have a new Pre-K through (grade) five building at our Glenwood location."

The third option includes a Pre-K through grade 12 campus, all at the Glenwood location.

These options were presented to the public in a recent survey conducted by the Ohio School Board Association.

"The really interesting things about that is 93 percent of the respondents said something needs to be done with our facilities. 38 percent of them said whatever it is, put it on the ballot and we're going to support you," said Creps.

Creps says this is not the first, but one of several surveys conducted in the district over the past several years.

He also says building and/or upgrading their facilities is necessary to keep the district competitive.

"It's unsustainable to keep these buildings in their present state,” he said. “So we know, as indicated in that survey and all of the communications and discussions we've had with our community members, it really is an urgent time. We need to get this done."

According to Creps, board members will hear more information, like cost estimates, from the architectural firm before making their final decision during Monday's board meeting.

If everything goes as planned, residents can expect to see the board’s option on the March ballot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.