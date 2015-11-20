Downtown Bowling Green's holiday light display designed by local teen

Sixty thousand animated, dancing lights cover 11 trees outside the Wood County Library in downtown Bowling Green.

It's called the “Miracle on Main Street,” and it’s the colorful creation of 18-year-old Drake Doren.

"Just kind of look at it months in advance and go 'That would be a cool idea'. From there, go with it," said Doren.

Doren says he's always had a fascination with lights. The holiday display now brightening downtown Bowling Green has actually been in his home the past seven years. It was moved downtown this year for everyone in the city to see.

The display has also been programmed to holiday music.

Doren hopes to eventually expand the display up and down Main Street, making it bigger and better in the years to come.

So what’s the appeal, according to Doren?

"Part of it is the lights, but part of it is the community,” he said. “Just having people come out, being able to be stress-free, good environment, see everyone smile and have a good time."

Doren is a freshman at Bowling Green State University, majoring in lighting.

“Miracle on Main Street” will be twinkling outside the Wood County Library during the holiday season, every night from 5:30-9 p.m.

