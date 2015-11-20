Toledo Museum of Art receives $1 million education grant

The Toledo Museum of Art received a $1 Million dollar gr ant from the Owens Corning Foundation recently.

Mike Deetsch is the museum’s Emma Leah Bippus Director of Education Engagement.

He says the money, which will be distributed over five years and will support educational programs to reach, teach and engage a diverse group of students.

Grant money will be distributed to:

-the Family Center

·the ArtReach program, focusing on special needs children



·Art After School, which works with community partners such as the Boys and Girls Clubs



·the Community Gallery, which showcases works created by ArtReach and Art After School participants.



The Toledo Museum of Art is open six days a week and is free to the public.

