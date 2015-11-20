Sen. Portman meets recovering addicts to discuss heroin problem

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) was in Toledo Friday to meet with recovering heroin addicts and hear their stories as he proposes the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2015.

The act is designed to provide new resources to address addiction. Sen. Portman wanted to visit the Zepf Center to talk to those directly impacted by drug addiction and recovery and discuss challenges they face, things that work, and things that don’t.

The senator says the overdose rate in Ohio is the highest in the country right now, but he says he has an idea of what needs to be done to help.

“I believe that we should change the war on drugs to focus more on prevention, education, treatment and recovery, and I’m here to learn more about that today,” he said.

Portman says changing that focus could be key in fighting the problem in Ohio.

