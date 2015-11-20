Water main break causes boil advisory for Weston, Milton Center and Custar

A water main break on Sand Ridge Road and State Route 235 has caused a water advisory for multiple locations, according to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

Crews are working to repair the broken line.

Once water is turned back on the boil advisory will go into effect for Weston, Milton Center and Custar until Monday Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

