ODOT crews prepare for first snow accumulation

With snow expected Saturday, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is taking steps to prepare.

ODOT says regular maintenance is being performed on salt trucks. Just after rush hour Friday morning, brine was applied to the interstates’ bridges, decks and construction zones.

“By putting the brine on, then when snow starts, it allows a little extra time for us to get out and do our job. It helps melt before it freezes,” explained Matt Harvey, transportation manager with ODOT.

The switch from summer projects to snow and ice was made Friday. Crews removed all the stone gates and replaced them with salt gates.

Harvey says ODOT’s Northwood outpost has 9,000 tons of salt and about 60,000 gallons of liquids.

“We’re going to try using a lot more of the brine,” he said. “First of all, it is a little cheaper, but it also goes further and that’s the big thing. When you’re applying the brine you have a two-hour lead time, so after you apply brine, two hours, you come back and apply again, so you don’t have to run the truck as hard.”

Some of the plows now have lasers installed on top to give drivers a better view of where they’re going.

“That way, it saves mailboxes, curbs, grates. It just saves equipment and makes it safer for everybody,” said Harvey.

Salt trucks and tankers from the Northwood post will be out early Saturday morning for more road prep.

