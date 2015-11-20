Paris Attacks: How to talk to your kids about traumatic events

Terrorist attacks like the one in Paris can be hard to wrap your mind around. But figuring out how to explain what’s happening in the world to your children can be even harder.

Dr. Ken Miller with Harbor Behavioral Health says it's alright to acknowledge that traumatic events have occurred, but its importance that you go at the pace of your child when they ask you about it.

Miller says if your child isn't interested in a traumatic event, like the attacks in Paris, then there's no need to bring it up.

“I don't want to introduce negative images or stories, or cognitions in a kid’s life, ‘hey, we're here to have fun and play and be free!’" said Miller.

But if they come to you asking questions, Miller says meet them at the level they're at.

“You don't want to introduce a lot of, 'oh, it's not long before something bad like that happens here.' We've actually had a case of that already in another therapy session. Parents have to be careful about what they say in front of their children, because they love mom and dad, they're the big adults,

they're the experts," he said.

Miller says the key is listening and empathizing with your child's feelings. You can acknowledge that something bad has happened, but he says you shouldn't amplify it.

“I think the real key is to give them reassurance that 'I am here for you. We are safe here. Yes, bad things happen in the world, but it's not probably going to happen here. There's a lot of love in the house, there's a lot of care, and I'd be happy to answer any questions you might have about that,'" he said.

Miller also recommends minimizing what your child views on TV, because it seems so immediate to them.

“So they sometimes have trouble differentiating what's real and what's a thousand or three thousand miles away, cause it's BAM, its right in their face,” he said.

Miller says there are signs your child is struggling with a traumatic event, like increased anxiety and nightmares, or they keep talking about it.

