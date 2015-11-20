WTOL 11 Turkey Chase 5k: Prepping for the race

WTOL 11 and Fox 36, along with Dave’s Running, are giving you the opportunity to work-off that holiday turkey by participating in the Turkey Chase 5k right outside our studios on Summit St.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 26 and proceeds go to the Cherry Street Mission and Hannah’s Socks.

Thanksgiving Day is sure to bring runners of all skill levels. But whether you are pushing yourself or pushing a stroller, it all starts with the shoes.

“The most important thing is going to be footwear. At Dave's running our shoes are based off of performance. We don’t go by the way a shoe looks, we go by the way it feels for you,” said Matt Mason, manager at Dave’s Running.

But with a wall full of shoes the choices can be overwhelming. That’s where Dave's trained employees can help you find the right shoe.

“We watch you walk, we analyze your gate, get a look at your foot type, determine if you are pronating or not, and then we help select a shoe that fits you,” said Mason.

And with temperatures dropping, what you wear on your body is just as important as what you wear on your feet.

“Hats are great. You lose most of your heat through your head. We carry a moisture wicking hat that wicks the moisture away from the hat so it doesn't stay wet and in turn cool you off,” said Mason.

Mason says the key to staying warm is plenty of layers.

“A great thing with cold weather is base layering. Getting those base layers against your body to wick the moisture away and keep you warm and dry,” said Mason.

The 5k starts at the WTOL studios at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning and races through downtown Toledo.

