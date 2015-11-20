Don't Waste Your Money: Shopping on Black Friday

Many of us are now checking the ads and making our plans for our Black Friday shopping trip. But are you really going to save that much compared with regular sale prices?



Black Friday is a well-known shopping “holiday” that begins Thanksgiving night. It is considered the most anticipated shopping day of the year thanks to a tremendous amount of hype surrounding it.



However, more and more reports are looking at the numbers, and saying the deals Thanksgiving evening are really not that much better than any other day following. In many cases, it's not worth it, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal.

In a report titled "The Myth of the Black Friday Deal," the Journal reports that hundreds of gifts, from Barbie dolls to blenders, are priced below Black Friday levels in the days following. It checked prices at 50 retailers and said, once you remove a few midnight doorbuster deals, prices tend to be lower 2 weeks before Christmas than on this national shopping spree event.

Super Black Friday doorbuster deals sell out so fast because of their great price that usually pertain to a select few in stock. But it gets consumers in the door, where they buy other items that are not at the lowest prices of the season.

For electronics, the best advice is to wait for Cyber Monday or shop during that week for the best deals. And, as long as you are not trying to grab that limited doorbuster, enjoy your turkey and shop another day.



