Maumee students pack 225,000 meals for those in need

On Friday, students and staff at Wayne Trail Elementary School packed 225,000 meals.

All 448 students and 30 staff members packed for a 90-minute shift during the school day as part of a service learning project.

"Lots of people are, like, helpless and they're not doing very good, and especially in like Haiti and Kenya. We need to help them," said fourth-grader Tristan Thompson.

"I think it’s really helping people that are starving around the world,” added fifth-grader Macy Butler.

Maumee Churches United and the Maumee Rotary Club co-sponsored the meal pack with Feed My Starving Children helping with coordination and volunteer recruitment.

"Meeting the need of hunger is really the first step in breaking the cycles of poverty and creating a sustainable growing economy in a lot of these poor countries," said volunteer David Munn.

The meals will be shipped out sometime this month, it’s not currently known where they’ll be sent.

The school is still looking for volunteers to meet their goal. Anyone interested in volunteering, click here.

