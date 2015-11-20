City auditor breaks the budget down for city council

On Friday, Toledo's auditor John Jaksetic broke down the city's complex budget during a budget retreat with city council.

Jaksetic was appointed by council a year ago and may be just what the city needs.

"He is just the facts," said Council member Mike Craig. "He isn't here to tell you what to do with the numbers or how to think about them, he's here to tell you these are the numbers and this is what I found out."

Friday Jaksetic pointed out where the city's spending didn't make sense and proposed how money be spent in 2016.

"He looks at it and presents it in a form that is more easily digestible. And he's been able to look at things and gets things out of the budget that either the administration is not willing to or is unable to, and its helping us to make better decisions," said Craig.

The budget retreat is a way for council members to see how much revenue is really projected to come in and to pitch their wish lists of programs and expenses they feel need to be funded in 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.