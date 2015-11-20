Protecting Our Water: What's being done to stop the area's algae - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Protecting Our Water: What's being done to stop the area's algae problem

    •   
(WTOL) -

This year's Lake Erie algal bloom was the worst ever recorded. The lucky part is that it didn't park its green, slimy self over Toledo's water intake.

But experts say it took us a long time to get into this mess, and it's going to take a long time getting out of it.

We've learned that federal environmental types actually saw Western Lake Erie and the Maumee River having algal trends moving in the wrong direction back in 2011.

So what’s being done to stop it? Jerry Anderson takes a look at the algae problem in our area and what groups are doing to help protect your water.

Don't miss the story Wednesday night at 5 on Toledo's News Leader. 

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

