TPD starting parking lot initiative to deter car break-ins

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are starting a new initiative this holiday season. They’re hoping an effort called "Police in the Parking Lot" will help them write fewer crime reports.

Police say car break-ins are one of the most common crimes - and one of the most preventable. They say the break-ins happen when people leave phones and other valuables in plain sight in their cars, which entices thieves.

Shoppers returning to their vehicle this holiday season may see a yellow piece of paper on their windshield, but it’s not a ticket. It’s a vehicle report card, filled out by a TPD officer.

As part of their initiative, police are looking for valuables left in cars, keys in the ignition, and unlocked doors. The report cards are meant to let drivers know their car could be a target for thieves.

Officers have already started, and say they were shocked with what they found.

"Frankly, the officers who have been doing this already are finding a good majority of cars have property in plain view for an opportunist to see and to take," said Capt. Cheryl Hunt with the department's Community Service Bureau.

With "Police in the Parking Lot," officers will randomly visit busy parking lots around the city to help deter crime and offer a reminder for drivers to lock their doors and hide their belongings and purchases.

