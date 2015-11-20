Ohio US senators disagree on House refugee bill

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill suspending the program allowing Syrian refugees into the United States.

The suspension will be lifted once government agencies can certify the refugees don’t pose a security risk.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) supports the bill, saying America is a generous country and should be, but he believes the government has to make sure it knows who’s coming onto our shores.

“I had a hearing about six weeks ago on this, and the director of the FBI told me point blank we do not have intelligence on these people on the ground because we don’t have people in Syria,” he said. “We don’t have a relationship with the government there. We’ve got to have better intelligence and vetting of these refugees.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) disagrees. He says the focus should be on closing loopholes in the visa waiver program and those allowing terrorists to buy guns in the United States.

“700,000 refugees have been admitted to this country since 9/11. Zero of them have been arrested for domestic terrorism,” Sen. Brown said. “We know how to screen them. We’re doing it right. We should continue that.”

So who’s right about the vetting controversy?

“We vet people. Every refugee that comes has an 18-24 month screening process,” said Brown.

But Portman disagrees.

“Just because you’re in a camp doesn’t mean you’re a refugee,” he said.

The House refugee bill now goes to the Senate for approval, where it faces an uncertain future.

